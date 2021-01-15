                                                 
January 16 2021 08:00 pm

Geneva police searching for missing teens last seen Wednesday

Geneva

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Geneva Police Department photos)

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva police are searching for a pair of missing teens last seen together.

Lilly Rhinevault, 17 and Ryan Chambers, 17, are boyfriend and girlfriend. They were last seen Wednesday in Geneva.

Rhinevault is described as 5’6″, 160 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chambers is described as 5’11”, 180 lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar below his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 315-828-6771, or Pennsylvania State Police at 570-265-2186.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss