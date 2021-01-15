Geneva police searching for missing teens last seen Wednesday

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Geneva police are searching for a pair of missing teens last seen together.

Lilly Rhinevault, 17 and Ryan Chambers, 17, are boyfriend and girlfriend. They were last seen Wednesday in Geneva.

Rhinevault is described as 5’6″, 160 lbs, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Chambers is described as 5’11”, 180 lbs, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a scar below his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneva Police Department at 315-828-6771, or Pennsylvania State Police at 570-265-2186.

