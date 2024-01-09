ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Chief of the Geneva Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, according to Geneva city officials.

Chief Matthew Colton has been placed on paid leave. No information has been released on why he’s on leave, but police said that Lieutenant Ronald Eveland will serve the role of acting police chief.

The Geneva City Manager released a statement saying the police and the city are committed to providing a safe space for residents of the City of Geneva. The statement partly reads:

I am confident that the men and women of the Police Department will continue to support the City as they are led by Lieutenant Eveland while he serves in this temporary role. We remain committed to providing our staff, residents, and visitors of the City of Geneva welcoming and safe spaces to live, learn, work, and play.

