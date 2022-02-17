GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of David Conde Sr., 59, and his 2 year-old son David Conde Jr.

According to officials, on Tuesday, deputies were called to the home to do a welfare check by the family as they had not been heard from in over a week. When deputies arrived they found both deceased.

Conder Sr. and Conder Jr. were both transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies. More information will be released after the results have been shared with police.

Authorities say the deaths are not suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

