ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva parolee was arrested after a “dissatisfied” toilet paper purchase made him threaten to shoot and kill employees at the local business.

Gage Leach, 27, was charged with making a threat of mass harm, disorderly conduct and harassment in the second degree.

According to members of the Geneva Police Department, officers were led to Exchange Street on Sunday, October 23, for the report of an intoxicated male threatening to kill employees. Once at the location, they learned a local male began threatening to shoot and kill business employees after becoming dissatisfied with a toilet paper purchase.

Leach’s behavior caused employees to shelter in place, and flee. Police say he was eventually taken into custody at the parking lot and transported to Ontario County Jail.

He was not in possession of a firearm or a weapon, Geneva police say.