GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was arrested Monday after entering a residence and beginning a physical fight with another person, the Geneva Police Department stated Tuesday.

Authorities say officers responded to a call at around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 regarding family trouble at a residence on North Main Street.

There, officials say they found 51-year-old Tony Cunningham, who had engaged in a physical altercation with a resident, choking and slapping the victim.

Cunningham allegedly pulled out a pistol as the altercation went on. He was prevented from firing the pistol due to intervention from another member of the residence, authorities stated.

The victim sustained physical injury, but no other person inside the residence was injured, according to authorities. Cunningham has been charged with burglary in the first degree. He currently awaits arraignment in Ontario County Jail.