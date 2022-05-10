GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman is in custody following a six-hour standoff with police on Pulteney Street in the Town of Geneva Monday night.

According to authorities, responding officers were led to 118 Pulteney Street around 7:40 p.m. after 911 calls for a domestic incident involving a woman who was in possession of a handgun.

Upon arrival, officials shut down Pulteney Street, between Washington Street and William Street, whilst a call was made for area residents to shelter in place. Police attempted to communicate with the woman, including a response by the Ontario County SWAT Team. Ultimetely the standoff lasted around 5.5 hours.

The woman was eventually taken into custody at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. No injuries were reported to the subject or members of law enforcement.

Officials say the shelter in place was lifted at approximately 2 a.m. and police say there is no longer a danger to the public. Several firearms and a large amount of ammunition were also recovered from the home.

Charges are pending following this investigation, according to police.

