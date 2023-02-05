GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneva Police Department is asking for information relating to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning on Seneca St.

On Sunday morning just before 2:00 a.m., a division of the Geneva Police Department responded to an establishment on Seneca St. for the report of gunshots fired.

Upon their arrival, the Geneva Police Department says they learned a 33-year-old Geneva resident had sustained a gunshot wound and was taken a local medical facility for treatment.

The Geneva Police Department says the resident is expected to survive, and no other injuries reported to police.

The incident at this time is considered to be an isolated incident, the Geneva Police Department believes.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Geneva Police Department at (315) 789-1111. Any information can remain anonymous upon request.