IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — They say artists put a piece of themselves in every work and get as close as they can to their craft. Eastridge High senior, Maddie Underhill, gets right up close to her art—both for the pleasure but also to combat her disability being legally blind.

“I’m able to stay connected to the world around me, but it is limited. I’d much rather have it be limited than none at all,” she says.

Maddie was born with foveal hypoplasia, described by a National Institutes of Health journal as “a retinal disorder in which there is a lack of full development of the morphology of the fovea.” In layman’s terms, a dip we all have in our eyes didn’t correctly grow in for Maddie, leaving her unable to perceive most things at a distance.

However, when growing up and developing her passions — as all young children do — she quickly found something she loved and could do well when she first picked up pens and paper.

“I would touch [a pen], feel it, twist it and turn it, and figure out how it works. Then realizing paper doesn’t move. Paper isn’t far away, it’s not an item that’s dangerous where you can’t get too close to it,” Maddie explains to News 8’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She says she spent years finding things she wanted to draw — like cars and animals — learning to judge distances by studying reference photos as closely as she could, then creating her own spin on the world she could see.

“Art is never going to be perfect. It’s kind of the beauty of art, that it’s not meant to be perfect. It’s meant to be its own thing,” Maddie says. “You’re watching it change and come alive, you’re watching it grow.”

In fact, you can find pieces of Maddie all over Eastridge High — since she says she likes sharing her art with others. Her latest installation is parked squarely in the high school’s front lot!

Every senior gets their own parking spot — painting them with a design each their own — but Maddie donated hers to her principal, David Dunn, who’s a massive Buffalo Bills fan. She spent weeks outside painting the blue, red, and white Bills logo onto the space with “PRINCIPAL” printed proudly at the bottom.

“Just her gesture to want to do that was one thing, but then to actually spend weeks out there and do it is just it’s just huge. It’s just huge. It’s something that I’ll never forget,” says Principal Dunn.

Principal Dunn says in 27 years of teaching, he’s never had his own parking spot, but this one means so much more with Maddie’s sweet appreciation behind it.

“I’ll be honest, I had tears. It’s all about making connections with the kids. Here’s a student that made a connection with me,” Dunn says while choking back emotion.

“It takes a special kind of person to devote their life and their time to wanting to better the next generation of this world,” says Maddie. “I hope everyone who works in a school knows there’s someone out there who appreciates you.”

Share an outstanding person in your life to news8sunrise@wroctv.com to be featured on News 8’s new feature series—Generation ROC!