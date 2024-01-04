HILTON, N.Y. (WROC) — What can educators learn from students? Well for one thing–how to talk to teens and what makes them actually listen.

“As much as [adults] try to — and I know they try to — to talk to kids, it’s just that from a kid’s perspective, that’s like an authority figure,” explains Andrew Paolini.

Paolini, Sam Guzzetta, and Olivia Koegel are among a small group of Hilton High School students who recently visited the 2023 New York State School Board Association’s Conference in Buffalo. There they were able to present to statewide school leaders about suicide prevention in teens.

They say when they heard the adults speak about how to talk to kids their age, they just didn’t quite get it.

“It depressed me. It made me upset, and we were like that’s crazy how it made you so sad,” says Koegel.

“There was a lot of discussion about the traumatizing effects that are happening in schools, and our kiddos were like no, no, that’s not good for the teenage brain! That’s not good, that’s not helpful!” exclaimed Kate Gilmore-Tep, who both teaches the students and acts as their advisor for Sources of Strength.

Sources of Strength is a national program aiming to prevent harm to kids by focusing on positivity. The club at Hilton regularly sees crowds of close to 100 students.

“I actually said to myself, this is a small group for this month,” laughs Gilmore-Tep while surveying the packed high school library.

“The whole time you’re here, you don’t really talk about suicidal stuff,” says Guzzetta. “It also has a lot of kids from different parts of the school, so like it’s not just theater kids, band kids, athletes. It’s all of us.”

The Sources of Strength program focuses on peer-led discussion and empowerment, focusing on a wheel of eight factors: mental health, family support, positive friends, mentors, healthy activities, generosity, spirituality, and physical health.

“It’s not that we gloss over the bad stuff, but we don’t focus on it,” Gilmore-Tep explains to News 8’s Mikhaela Singleton. “We acknowledge it, we confront it, we lean into our strengths. We wrap ourselves up in protection, and then we talk about how to problem solve and get through it.”

“That kind of blew my mind because I never knew that students could do so many things on their own and lead other students too,” Koegel adds.

The program has been funded at Hilton for around five years, but membership saw a big drop during the pandemic. Then in March, numerous bomb threats focusing on an LGBTQ book in the library flooded the school district, and anxiety was at an all-time high.

That’s when Sources of Strength saw a resurge in members. The group encourages these students to share what they learn with their peers, introduce anyone who’s struggling to a trusted adult they know, and truly listen to someone in crisis–sharing an insight you can only get from someone your age.

“I feel like your peers, like, they get you more than teachers do because teachers are a lot older than you,” Guzzetta says.

“And when an authority figure tells you something, you’re not always as apt to listen to it as someone that’s, like, on equal footing as you,” Paolini adds.

This is the message they shared with New York’s school leaders in Buffalo, and Gilmore-Tep says she hopes it resonated.

“To hear our 16 and 17-year-old peer leader students talk to superintendents about that at the New York State conference was incredible. We could not have been more proud of them in the presentation that they gave,” she says.

Share an outstanding person in your life to news8sunrise@wroctv.com to be featured on News 8’s Generation ROC!