ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — They say to always let your dreams take flight, and 11-year-old Alec Goldman is quite literally taking to the skies to make his dream a reality.

“I love flying, because it just makes me happy, calm, makes me feel free,” Alec explains to News 8’s Mikhaela Singleton.

But Alec doesn’t just enjoy flying—he’s in the pilot seat! From flight checks to takeoff—he does it all while carefully supervised by his instructor with OnCore Aviation, Garrett Zimmermann.

“First reaction was, is he going to be able to see over the dashboard? We do get young ones. Alec is the youngest one I’ve ever had,” Zimmermann says, recalling his first conversation with Alec’s parents.

Alec’s mom, Jodi Stone, takes us back to when Alec was about four. She says he’d always be staring up into the sky, watching the planes go by until he said for Halloween, he wanted to be a plane.

“[I thought] let’s see what we have laying around the house to get this done, and luckily I found a very large box,” Jodi remembers.

So with craft scissors and paint in hand, she made him into a little pilot in a custom Southwest plane—the airline they always fly to visit family in Florida. Jodi says she thought he was cute enough to mail some pictures to the company.

“If anything, I thought maybe a thank you so much, we are so glad that, you know, he did this, and that was it. Never expected what they actually sent us,” she recalls.

What they actually sent him was a massive poster signed by members of the Southwest team, along with enough gifts and snacks for the long journey ahead. That pushed up the throttle on Alec’s affinity for aviation, and he started to collect all kinds of flight memorabilia.

He got a flight simulator for his last birthday which got him very close to the feeling he was craving.

“I wanted to fly in real life, so I just had the flight simulator at the time. I like to use lots of planes and takeoff from our airport so I know what it’s like,” he says while demonstrating the simulator.

Jodi says she and her husband, Steve Stone, thought they’d plan a few birthdays ahead and see how old Alec would have to be to take a discovery flight lesson. Little did they expect that while there is an age limit for a license, technically speaking, there isn’t one on taking lessons.

“We actually didn’t have any expectations, we didn’t know. When we called and they said he can be signed up right now, we went for it,” she says.

Zimmermann says he’s taken Alec on a few flights now, and every time he displays a knack that full grown adults sometimes don’t have.

“I think it’s great that he’s starting at such a young age. If he’s starting at 11, that means he’s probably very excited to do this and he’s going to be very motivated to do it,” he says.

“I’m planning on possibly working for an airline and getting to fly the bigger planes. Possibly flying from like New York City to Europe, for example,” Alec says of his ambitions.

Exactly the kind of resolve a future pilot needs! Strengthened all the way by the support of his family.

“I really think it’s his maturity and resolve that made them decide, yes he can go up,” says Steve. “You think of younger kids, you know, playing and goofing around and being kids, which is certainly normal. That’s not necessarily what you want in the cockpit in the air. [With Alec], there’s a sense of responsibility there that he’s grasping at this age.”

“I already know he’s going to be great,” says Alec’s younger brother, Evan. “I’ve seen him go up, and I know he’ll be a good pilot. [It] makes me want to find something I really wanna do.”

“Seeing at 11 how important this is for him, it’s pretty cool to watch. This is it for him. It’s just it,” says Jodi. “This has stuck and continues to stick and just—his passion for this and watching it unfold throughout several years now—it’s unwavering.”

“For me, I just love airplanes, so I just love to be up in the sky,” concludes Alec.

