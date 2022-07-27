GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A former Gates-Chili student faces terroristic threat charges after school officials were alerted to a threatening Facebook post made against the district Wednesday.

The Facebook post, which Gates Police Chief Robert Long said read “Im shoot up my mf hy skool today,” launched a school lockout from approximately 10 a.m. to shortly after 2 p.m.

The school was placed on lockout while police attempted to locate the suspect, and the lockout was lifted once police had taken the suspect into custody.

Jonathan Jordain, 24, was arrested on felony charges Wednesday afternoon. Officials say the incident was a single threat and that Jordain did not have access to weapons or had any previous weapons history.

“He allegedly told us that he was just quoting some rap lyrics that he’d heard,” Long said. “However, in this day and age, these threats we have to take them seriously.”

Gates Chili Central School District Superintendent Christopher Dailey commended the quick actions of his staff and faculty, who responded appropriately and swiftly to the potential threat.

“They were great, they kept everybody safe, they kept everybody organized, and ready to continue the day inside,” Dailey said. “And then were able to safely get everybody home this afternoon.”

Jordain is currently being held in Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash bail.

Dailey encouraged parents, students, and other members of the community to always be vigilant for incidents like these.

“If you see something, say something,” he said. “So we can react as quick as possible to try and continue to keep our safe schools.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.