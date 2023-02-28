Firefighters outside of the Westside Medical at approximately 1:15 p.m. (News 8 WROC / Justin Cannon)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are currently on the scene of Westside Medical investigating after the roof caved in.

There are no injuries, and everyone was able to safely exit the building, first responders confirmed with News 8 staff on scene.

According to representatives with the Gates Fire District, firefighters arrived at around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a collapsed roof. Crews were able to safely help evacuate the building.

Investigators said they are not yet sure what the cause is, but signs point to a mix of snow and water damage forcing the roof to cave in.

Westside Medical, located on Elmgrove Road, offers a wide variety of medical equipment and rehab resources.

According to assistant chief Timothy Goole, the building’s safety will need to be assessed before people are allowed back inside.

Location

Check back in with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.