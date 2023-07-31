ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After placing a number of people seeking emergency shelter at Motel 6 in Gates, Monroe County is now in the process of moving them out.

Citing “concerns with sanitary conditions,” Gary Walker, the county’s communications director, said in a statement the Monroe County Department of Social Services “no longer will place our clients in that facility.”

Prior to this move, Walker says the county had tried to address the issues.

Walker says they’ll relocate the remaining 11 individuals/families to different housing by Friday “with no exception.”

We reached out to Motel 6 for comment, but have yet to hear back.

News 8 was not told where those being relocated will be living.