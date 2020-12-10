Investigation, clean-up continues after house explosion rattles Gates neighborhood

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Houses shook, windows shattered and nearby neighbors said it sounded like a bomb went off.

An investigation into what caused a Wednesday evening explosion on Noel Drive, off Lyell Road in Gates, continues into Thursday.

Crews are here cleaning up the debris from the house explosion last night on Noel Dr. in Gates @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qDwSIaXzXJ — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) December 10, 2020

“”The gas was on fire, but if that was the cause — that is still under investigation,” said Gates Fire Department Capt. Brian Gebo. “It has been secured. Electricity to the other houses has also been secured.”

At this time, authorities say there have been no injuries or deaths reported, which is remarkable considering the damage.

More than 100 firefighters from 10 area fire districts responded to the scene.

“I was in the shower, my house shook,” said nearby neighbor Andy Holzermer. “Looked out my window, across from the park and there were 100-foot high flams, a mushroom kind of explosion.”

“I ran down to see if I could help, but when I got down there, you could tell there was nothing left,” said Mark Fisher, a neighbor who ran to help. “There was nothing left. It’s pretty said, especially this time of year.”

Debris and rubble is all that remains from the house that exploded.

The extent of damage to neighboring homes is still being evaluated.

