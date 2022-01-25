Gates Taco Bell reopens for first time since fire last June

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Taco Bell in Gates is set to reopen Tuesday for the first time since a fire last June which resulted in a complete loss of the inside of the building, company officials said.

Officials say the completely remodeled restaurant, located at 2317 Lyell Avenue, will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. with breakfast served daily from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

According to the company, construction began shortly after the fire, with the dining room and kitchen gutted, roof replace, and updates to the exterior.

“Once the air cleared, we knew we had to start rebuilding and we wanted to make this restaurant even better than before,” said company partner Steve Pinkerton in a press release. “We installed all of the latest technology in the kitchen, including a third production line, which will help our team provide faster and more accurate orders for our customers. The dining room has all new seating, and a bright modern atmosphere. We are really excited for the community to see this beautiful new restaurant.”

Officials say customers will see four new kiosks to place their orders in the dining room, and new menu boards at the drive-thru. Customers are also encouraged to use the Taco Bell app to order ahead so their food is ready when they arrive.

Taco Bell also partners with third-party delivery services like DoorDash and Grubhub for those who want to ring the bell, but not leave the house.

Company officials also say that the Gates Taco Bell is hiring for all positions and shifts with rates up to $15 er hour and hourly managers at $16. Learn more about the job openings here.