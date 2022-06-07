GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Police is investigating after an armed carjacking in Gates Tuesday morning.

According to Gates police, officers were called to Poplar Gardens at Spencerport Road around 4:30 a.m. They found a man who they believe was hit in the head with a firearm during a gunpoint carjacking.

The victim told investigators he believed two people followed him home from work in a grey Nissan. Police found that vehicle on Spencerport Road and determined it had been stolen in Rochester earlier that evening.

The victim was treated for his injuries at the scene.

