ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department identified the man killed in a hit-and-run on Buffalo Road Friday.

Jose Rivera, 32, was hit by a vehicle in the 900 block of Buffalo Road around 6:16 p.m. Sunday, December 31, according to investigators.

Anyone with information about any potential surveillance video from the area is asked to call the Gates Police Department during business hours at (585) 247-2262, or 911.