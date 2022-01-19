Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode announces retirement after nearly 4 decades in law enforcement

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — After 37 years in local law enforcement, Gates Police Chief James VanBrederode announced Wednesday he will be retiring by the end of the week.

VanBrederode, who spent 34 years with the Gates police and three years with Rochester Police Deprtment, was appointed to the chief position in 2013. VanBrederode has also been serving as the President of the Monroe County Chief’s Association since 2017.

“It was an honor and privilege to serve the Town of Gates for so many years,” VanBrederode said in a statement “The unwavering support we received daily from our residents and town leaders was greatly appreciated. Everyday our goal was to make Gates a safe community and to be the voice for our victims and residents. Every call was important to us: We went out of our way to reunite a lost dog, rescue a baby duckling that fell into a storm drain, to a baby fawn stuck in someone’s back yard. Those were the calls that brought us joy! I look forward to exploring my options in continuing to be an active voice and advocate for the victims of violent crimes, domestic violence, the opioid crisis; your loved ones will not be forgotten. The criminal justice system is upside down right now, changes need to be made to restore safety.”

Lt. Robert Long, a 17-year veteran and lifelong resident of the Gates-Chili area, will serve as acting chief until February 7, at which point he will be appointed officially as the next Gates Police Chief at a scheduled Town Board meeting, officials say.