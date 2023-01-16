Surveillance footage of a hit-and-run that occurred Sunday night on Elmgrove Road. (Courtesy of Gates Police Department)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department is investigating a pedestrian struck hit-and-run accident Sunday night on Elmgrove Road.

Gates Police say the incident occurred Sunday night at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the area of the YMCA on Elmgrove Rd.

The Gates Police Department says the car was traveling northbound from Buffalo Road towards Rt 531. They add that the car in question is a light-colored SUV.

Details are limited at this time, according to Gates PD. The ask anyone with information, including those who may have surveillance video from the area, to call 911.

