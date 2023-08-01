ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The owner of the Gates home that was housing more 100 cats was in town court Tuesday.

In a July court appearance, the house was deemed “uninhabitable.” The cats were removed from the residence and were sent to Lollypop Farm in June.

The Town of Gates gave the homeowner until the end of Monday to fix the house. Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta tells News 8 that the homeowner agreed to have the home inspected Tuesday morning.

If the house has not been properly fixed up, then the town may pursue further legal action.