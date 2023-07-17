GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A public meeting was held Monday evening in Gates on what to do with 110 acres of land donated to the town by the owners of the Dolomite Mine on Buffalo Road. Over 100 people packed a room inside the Town Hall.

Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said he wanted to have an open discussion on this to explore possibilities— Giunta claimed nothing is set in stone.

Dolomite has been in Gates for about 100 years and is not really operational from a mining standpoint. What’s being proposed is a possible wildlife park, or a new highway facility, or a combination of the two.

A ‘passive park’ seemed to be the most agreeable choice, but residents had the biggest issue with a new highway complex, citing environmental concerns, noise issues, and devaluing of their property.

One speaker said the proposed entrances to the new facility would be right on their property. She said the town hasn’t “done their homework” with planning this.

Alfred Leone said Gates is already a concrete jungle and this new facility would disrupt wildlife even further and be problematic for folks living near it.

“Yes it’s 110 acres donated but it’s landlocked by residential backyards. And there are only four 60-foot right-of-ways between houses to get to what they want to do. I’ve worked for two highway departments. It is a hostile environment. It’s a 24/7 operation in the winter: flashing lights diesel fuel,” said Alfred Leone.

“It’s a commercial area a residential area. You have a home right? You want dump trucks driving?” asked Mike Leone.

Town representatives said the current highway building is about 60 years old and in need of a new home; adding it’s just not big enough to house all the trucks and equipment.

Director of Public Works/Highway Superintendent Kurt Rappazzo called the current building “a horrible place to work” and it’s falling apart– he wants to see something new built.

Giunta said in all this, there is a public referendum that needs to happen and a whole process that the town is not even close to — so — much remains to be seen on what will happen with the donated land.