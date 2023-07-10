ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As progress continues on the years-long construction of an Amazon warehouse facility in the Town of Gates, the fire department is preparing for how to best respond in the event of an emergency.

Gates Fire District Assistant Chief Timothy Goole tells News 8 it’s standard training for how to handle a call for various types of building structures, such as apartment complexes or offices. The Amazon fulfillment center, on the other hand, is a bit different.

“The hazards that are unique to that is just the sheer size of the building and the footprint along with the influx of personnel that’s going to be coming in and out of the building,” Goole says.

Once up and running, the site is expected to ‘flex’ in the number of employees in-house, anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000.

“We did some hose-stretch evaluations, we also did some radio communications testing over there as well and worked with the Amazon facility and the county of Monroe to improve the radio capabilities in that building,” Goole adds.

The Assistant Fire Chief continues to explain, Gates Fire District employees and volunteers have been working in tandem with Amazon which hired a consultant firm to develop a fire safety emergency plan; laying out things like proper singae, evacuation routes, and more. The fire team is also working with the Town’s Fire Marshals office and other town officials to ensure all agencies are on the same page in reviewing, creating and finalizing those safety measures.

“We want to get some of the neighboring departments, the crews to come walk through the buildings; just have an idea of the sheer volume and the size of the building. Also kind of have an idea of where the safety features are and what concerns they may have in the event of an emergency there,” says Goole.

The Town Supervisor, Cosmo Giunta, confirms with News8 via email all previous plans are holding steady with Amazon’s last update expecting the fulfillment center to start stocking items by the third quarter of the year.