Box truck collides with disabled vehicle on 390 southbound flyover in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident on 390 southbound near the new flyover ramp in Gates Tuesday.

A vehicle became disabled and was partially blocking the left lane. A box truck that was traveling in the left lane then collided with the vehicle and pushed it about 50 yards before coming to a stop.

Both vehicles have been damaged and rendered inoperable.

The driver of the vehicle, a 50 year-old male from Greece was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the driver of the box truck, a 64 year-old from Irondequoit was not injured.

The MCSO’s Commercial Vehicle Unit has conducted an investigation and issued law violations to the driver of the truck and the company.

According to officials the flyover is now back open.

