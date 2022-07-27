GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials at the Gates Chili Central School District have placed all schools on lockout, as police investigate a threat Wednesday morning.

According to a series of tweets released by the district, all schools in the district will be under lockout status until further notice. No one is permitted to enter or exit buildings until the lockout is lifted.

All Gates Chili schools are on lockout status until further notice. The district is working with local law enforcement to investigate a threat made against a school.

During a lockout, inside the school has been deemed the safest place for students and staff. — Gates Chili CSD (@GatesChiliInfo) July 27, 2022

Members of the district ask that parents do not come to the schools or wait outside at this time.

The lockout has also canceled the summer meals event scheduled for Wednesday.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.