ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Chili Central School District drew the curtains off of two all-electric school buses Tuesday.

According to officials, Gates Chili became the first district in upstate New York to electrify its school bus fleet. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 9 a.m. Tuesday to celebrate the move.

The two new buses will begin service upon notice from the district. They promise to feature a smoother ride for students on board among a number of other improvements in efficiency.

First 2 zero emissions school bus are here in @GatesChiliHS They will be on the roads in September. They are the first ones in the Finger Lakes area @News_8 pic.twitter.com/eH9mKduHVZ — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) June 28, 2022

Unline traditional buses, Gates Chili officials say the vehicles operate on zero emissions.

District officials said the purchase of the buses was made possible in part by NYSERDA, who approved of a voucher that lowered the total cost of the vehicles.

