GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Chili Central School District is looking to fill support staff for the 2022-2023 school year through a job fair Thursday, July 14.

Open positions include teacher aids, school aids, bus drivers and attendants, cleaners, cafeteria monitors, and food service helpers.

The fair will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Gates Chili Field House on 1 Spartan Way.

The district is looking to fill full- and part-time positions, with representatives will be available to talk more about each job.

Perks of working for the district include paid holidays, New York State retirement, benefits, competitive pay, and more, according to district officials.

The Gates Chili CSD has been twice named a top workplace in Rochester by the Democrat and Chronicle.

More information is also available online at gateschili.org/jobs