ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews in Gates battled a house fire on Lyell Road in single-digit temperatures Friday night.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m. The road was closed as crews worked to put the fire out.

Firefighters at the scene did not provide any information about any potential injuries, or a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.