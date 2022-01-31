Fire at St. Theodore’s Church in Gates spreads to roof

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — Fire crews worked to control a fire that spread to the roof of Saint Theodore’s in Gates Monday morning.

Authorities arrived at the scene of the incident shortly before 7:15 to the report of fire coming from the church. The fire began at the basement of the structure and spread to the top of the roof.

Officials said fire was first observed at the boiler room of the old elementary school in the church’s parish. The main chapel was unaffected, according to the emergency crews on scene.

Firefighters were able to have the fire under control within an hour of arriving.

Fire at Saint Theodore parish in Gates appears to be in the parish life center roof. More later on @News_8 #roc @GatesfdPio pic.twitter.com/E15yPTtdfI — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) January 31, 2022

Officials are yet to determine what caused the fire. An investigation is currently underway.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.