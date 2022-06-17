GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A Farmington man was arrested and charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest for trespassing in Gates, authorities announced Friday.

According to police, 26-year-old Khalid Boyd was charged with assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and obstruction of a government building. His arrest follows an investigation into a potential burglary on Buffalo Road Thursday.

Officials say officers responded to the 1300 block of Buffalo Road around 5:20 a.m. for the report of a male trespassing inside a business building. The complex he was in was located next to a location that had been burglarized two times in the days that followed, according to investigators.

Upon arrival, officers at the scene located Boyd on the premise and apprehended him. Officials say Boyd was non-compliant and began resisting officers.

While attempting to place him in custody, a Gates police sergeant sustained a broken ankle.

Authorities say the 26-year-old was arrested shortly after and taken into custody without further incident. In his possession were two replica pistol-type firearms, a digital scale, and controlled substances.

Boyd was arraigned in Gates and remanded to Monroe County Jail in lieu of bail.

Police recoveries

Image Courtesy of the Gates Police Department

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.