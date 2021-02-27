East, Gates-Chili, Hilton score Saturday wins

Miriam Ibezim surpassed 1,000 career points in Gates-Chili’s win over Hilton on Saturday. (AJ Feldman/WROC)

East avenges their only loss of the season and the Cadets win an overtime thriller

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the Section V regular season quickly coming to an end, local teams made statement wins on Saturday.

Boys Basketball- East 96, (VI) Park School 72

The Eagles avenged their only loss of the season, comfortably defeating The Park School on their home court.

East blitzed ahead early, leading 14-3. But Park closed the quarter on a 13-3 run to cut the deficit to 20-16.

East held a five-point lead at the half and ended the third quarter on a 25-9 run to push ahead 62-44 heading to the fourth.

The Eagles were never threatened down the stretch and moved to 7-1 on the season.

Girls Basketball- Gates-Chili 65, Hilton 39

Miriam Ibezim surpassed 1,000 career points as her 14 point, 15 rebound effort powered the Spartans over the Cadets. Paris Anthony tallied 20 for Gates-Chili while Terah Echols added 18.

Sydney Carpenter had 14 for Hilton in a losing effort.

Hockey- Hilton 5, Gates/Wayne/EI/Wheatland 4 OT

Josh Radler netted the game-winner in overtime to give the Cadets an overtime win to move to 8-1 on the season.

The Cadets battled back from a 3-1 deficit after the first period and a 4-3 deficit after the second to force overtime.