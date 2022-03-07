GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 30s is dead after being struck on I-390 North in Gates Monday night.

Authorities responded to I-390 North near the Chili Avenue exit for the report of a pedestrian struck around 10 p.m. Deputies on the scene found a man that had been struck by multiple vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say all vehicles involved in the incident stopped and cooperated during the investigation.

Speed and alcohol was not a factor in this incident, according to police.

All northbound lanes were closed from Exit 19 at Chili Avenue to Exit 20 at 490 for several hours.

