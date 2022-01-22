Car hits house in Gates, Police investigating

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department responded to the scene of a car crash on Lyell Avenue and Debby lane around 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to Gates Police the first unit arrived within three minutes to the scene.

Authorities say two vehicles had crashed sending one car into the back of a house after damaging a tree and a fence. The house suffered some damages to the exterior.

Responders evaluated three patients, but only one was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no other details at this time.

