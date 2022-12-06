ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old from Ogden was arrested after hitting a gas pump at a gas station in Gates on Sunday.

Early Sunday morning, police responded to a Buffalo Road gas station for the report of a car accident and a gas pump on fire. Officers on arrival found a small fire at the pumps and that the suspect fled the scene.

After receiving a partial license plate and reviewing the security camera footage, police discovered the suspect’s vehicle was a Mercury Marquis. Officers said they were led to an Ogden residence where they found the damaged vehicle.

Gates Police said Ryan Odell admitted that he was trying to do a burnout in the parking lot. He was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

Odell was issued an appearance ticket and must return to court at a later date.