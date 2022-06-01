ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One lucky city resident took home a top-prize winning ticket sold in Rochester for the May 31 Take 5 drawing, New York Lottery officials announced Wednesday.

The ticket — worth $18,805.50 — was sold at Quicklees No.15 located at 1090 Long Pond Road.

The five winning numbers for the TAKE 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The TAKE 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

To claim your prize, follow the instructions listed on the lottery group’s website.