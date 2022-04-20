ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Great Lakes Gaming (GLG) is set to host an opening day launch party Wednesday afternoon in downtown Rochester.

The launch party will take place at the new facility on the 22nd floor of Innovation Square on 100 South Clinton Avenue, formerly known as Xerox Tower.

The event will kick off with a press conference at 2 p.m. and feature games and tournaments where the general public is invited to “enter, play, and win” until 1 a.m.

“It’s been a dream of mine to create the perfect high-end esports facility and take gaming to a whole new level,” says Ben Garvey, GLG CEO, president, and founder. “And thanks to Gallina Development, we are opening a ‘Country Club of Gaming’ in an iconic building where people can experience the sweeping views and energy of downtown Rochester.”

The Smash and Valorant tournaments are set to begin at 4 p.m. followed by a GLG live stream on Twitch at 5 p.m.

Officials say the 3,4000 square-food space features a “sophisticated” approach to gaming with an age-appropriate setting.

The facility features 12 high-end PC stations, the latest generation consoles, two private streaming booths, and Greenlight internet. There will also be fresh food and drink available by Bite Rochester in the GLG cafe.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we’ll have more on this launch party later Wednesday.