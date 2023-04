ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, fans of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ gathered at the Strong Museum’s Play Lab to create paintings of small figures.

Experts from “Just Games” guided participants through the process of painting small figures, which are used to help bring the game to life.

The workshop included a miniature figure to take home, and all the supplies needed to paint it.

The event was open to anyone eight and up.