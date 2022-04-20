ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For all of you gamers out there looking for a spot to be with other players, this is for you. Great Lakes Gaming, Rochester’s new home for E-sports, had its opening day launch party Wednesday, complete with tournaments.

They are calling this the ‘Country Club of Gaming’ in the iconic former Xerox tower, now called ‘Innovation Square’. Ben Garvey, the founder of GLG, says this is a place where people can experience the sweeping views of downtown Rochester and connect with others.

Launching their gaming lounge is something Garvey says he’s been dreaming about since his days as a student at RIT.

“It’s a place for you and your friends to come together to play games. Gaming equipment is expensive, so, trying to haul that to your friend’s house back and forth can get messy. So, this is a safer way to do it. It’s also a way to interact and play with other people, to build your own communities, and to do it in a facility actually built for that. (There’s) no need to set up on long tables and have ‘janky’ setups. You actually have something built for gaming,” says Garvey.

Garvey says opening this space up will add to the nightlife scene of the city.

“Things are definitely getting better, and there are a lot more things like the Metropolitan and now Innovation Square. There’s this whole city block area that’s becoming a lot more of an area you want to hang out (at) with friends. Everything’s in walking distance, which is awesome. So now to offer something like this where we’ll be open to 1 or 2 AM on the weekends, we’re going to try to help with bringing that nightlife that we’re so proud of in Rochester, to have another thing to do,” says Garvey.

The lounge also has the capacity to host major tournaments. You can belong there as a member, or you can pay to play by the hour.

“It’s happening. There’s action down here, there’s innovation, much to Ben’s credit– he’s bringing students here, at the forefront of the progressive approach to start-ups. And he’ll continue to grow down here in a space that we call home,” says Evan Gallina with Innovation Square.