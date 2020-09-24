Friends for Life: Meet Peaches and Diego!

ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — It’s time to meet this week’s Friends for Life from the Ontario County Humane Society.

Meet Peaches and Diego — a duo of cats who are looking for a loving and patient forever home, together.

Due to their extended stay at the shelter, Peaches and Deigo will need some extra time to adjust. Both experience some touch sensitivity and would preferred not to be handled, but are expected to become more affectionate once comfortable.

They will need to go to a home without dogs or small children.

To make an appointment to meet Peaches and Diego, you can call the Ontario County Human Society at 585-396-4590 or email happy-tails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.