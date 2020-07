It’s time for today’s Lollypop Farm Friend For Life: Meet Blaze!

Blaze is a handsome 6 year-old beagle mix. He has a great smile and a tail that doesn’t stop wagging. He loves other dogs and would be happiest in a home with children over the age of 14.

Blaze is available through the seniors-for-seniors program and can go home with an approved adopter, 60 years or older for free.

To make an appointment to meet Blaze, call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org