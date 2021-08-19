Friend For Life: Skeeter & Amber

It’s time to highlight this week’s Friend For Life, from the Ontario County Humane Society, meet Skeeter and Amber!

This perfect pair is looking for a loving forever home together. Skeeter (left) and Amber (right) will need some extra time to acclimate but will warm up to their people once they become comfortable. They will need to be placed in a home without dogs or small children.

To make an appointment to meet Skeeter and Amber, you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at 585-396-4590 or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org.