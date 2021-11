ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rippy Riptide is strong and just all-around lovely dog.

He comes in at 70lbs. and loves to be the only pet of the household and might ‘rip’ apart some fluffy toys.

Rippy enjoys short walks in the sun and snacks. He also loves to hang out over at Lollypop Farm.

Thanks to a generous donor, Rippy’s adoption fee has been waived! To meet Rippy or to learn more call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.