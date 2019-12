ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meet Nala!

She’s the snuggliest, biggest-eared corgi mix this side of the Genesee River.

Nala is perfectly content to laze on the couch all day with a friend.

She’d prefer a home where there’s someone to talk to most of the time, since she doesn’t like being left alone

So come meet Nala at Lollypop’s Dog Adoption Center!