ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Zora is coming through!

Zora is described by Lollypop Farm as a spirited older lady that believes age is just a number!

She is 10 years old — you may think she’s old, but this “old” girl loves to go on walks and she is not one to turn down back scratches!

Zora is a top dog, so she would prefer to be the only pet in the home, but she does get along with kids ages 12 and over.

Zora is included in Lollypop Farm’s Single Appreciation Adoption Event taking place next Wednesday, February 15. All animals who prefer to be the one and only pets in the home will have their adoption fee waived.

If you’re interested in giving Zora a nice home she can settle at, you can check out her profile here.