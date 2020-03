Now it’s time for Lollypop Farm Friend For Life, Meet X-Tina.

She may not be part of the X-Men, but she certainly has her own super powers. X-Tina is faster than a locomotive and stronger than any dog in Monroe County.

So if you’re looking for a watchful guardian or silent protector to help keep your home safe against evil, come meet X-Tina at Lollypop Farm’s Dog Adoption Center.