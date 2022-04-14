ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strap in and get ready to meet Willow!

Willow is a 5-year-old female with high energy who loves to snuggle. She is an enthusiast when it comes to food, toys and playtime!

She is well-mannered and would make a great walking partner and TV companion.

Willow would do best in an adult-only home where she is the only furry friend.

This sweet heart is looking for a place where she can be herself and enjoy the good life with a good

To make an appointment to meet Willow, you can call The Ontario County Humane Society at (585) 396-4590 — or email happytails@ontariocountyhumanesociety.org