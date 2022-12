ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Make way for Tommy Pickles!

No, we’re not talking about the Rugrat — we’re talking about a mouse named Tommy Pickles! Mr. Pickles is a one-year-old mouse who is looking for a family and a small space that he can call home.

Lollypop Farm says that Tommy is one of the many mice that is patiently waiting for a home.

If you are interested in picking up Tommy, you can check out this Boy’s Lollypop Farm profile here!