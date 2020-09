ROCHESTER, N.Y.(WROC) — It’s time to meet this week’s Friend for Life from Lollypop Farm.

This is “Tolerance” or “Tol” for short, an 18-year-old male cat looking for a new home.

We’re told he loves to cuddle in laps and lay in the sun.

Tolerance is available through the Seniors-for-Seniors program, meaning he can go home with an adopter 60-years or older for free!

To make an appointment to meet Tolerance, pleaase call Lollypop Farm at 585-223-1330 or email adoptions@lollypop.org.