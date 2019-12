ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Meet Nugget and Precious!

Nugget is a tough looking tiger, but she’s actually quite shy and has a soft hear.

Nugget’s best friend is Precious, the more outgoing of the two, and if you befriend her, you’ll get the trust of both cats.

Precious and Nugget have to go to a home together.

You’ll find them at Lollypop’s cat adoption center!