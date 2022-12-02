ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Please give a warm welcome to Taz!

Taz is a calm and collected cat and is looking for a calm, retirement home. If you are looking for a furry, feline friend to share the couch with, who takes afternoon naps, and enjoys snack time — Taz is for you! Since his personality is developed, you’ll know if he fits right in.

Because Taz is 10 years old, he is available through Lollypop Farm’s Senior-for-Senior program — where seniors 60 years or older can adopt him for free.

You can check out Taz’s profile here or you can call (585)-223-1330 to schedule a time to meet Taz!