ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Let’s have a round of applause for Taz!

No, we’re not talking about the cartoon character, we’re talking about this week’s Friend for Life from the Ontario County Humane Society. However, he is similar to that Taz because he is a big goofball with a ton of energy.

Taz is a one-and-a-half-year excitable extrovert who enjoys playtime and giving love. Although he needs to work on his manners, he will acclimate well in an adult-only home.

If you want to learn more about this looney toon, check out his profile on the Ontario County Humane Society’s website.